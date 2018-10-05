'A superb way forward' - Boris Johnson welcomes EU offer of 'Canada +++' Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has described the prospect of a Canada-style Brexit deal for the UK as a "superb way forward".

The former British foreign secretary, along with many of his fellow pro-Brexit Conservative colleagues, support a Canada-style free trade agreement.

European Council President Donald Tusk yesterday said the prospect remains on the table, despite Theresa May having dismissed the prospect in favour of her 'Chequers' plan.

Following a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday, Mr Tusk said: "From the very beginning, the EU offer has been not just a Canada deal, but a Canada+++ deal.

"Much further-reaching on trade, on internal security and on foreign policy cooperation. This is a true measure of respect. And this offer remains in place."

Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, said it would take some time to figure out what such a deal would look like.

He suggested: "If we do negotiate a Canada +++... minus... asterisk... whatever.... it's going to take the transition period to negotiate that agreement.

"There is a possibility that an agreement of that nature - which would be unique - would take more than the transition period to do."

It's not clear how such a deal would deal with the issue of the Irish border.

Boris Johnson claimed that the offer shows 'there is a superb way forward' in negotiations that 'can solve the Irish border problem'.

However, he added: "The first step to achieving a mutually beneficial SuperCanada deal is the removal of the Irish backstop so there is no threat to the Union whatsoever."

The backstop to avoid a hard border has been a non-negotiable condition for the EU and Ireland throughout the negotiations.