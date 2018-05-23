Books of condolence open in Dublin for murdered teen Ana Kriegel

Books of condolence have been opened for Ana Kriegel, the teenager found murdered in Dublin last month.

They will remain open at Lucan Library and County Hall in Tallaght between now and Friday.

The 14-year-old’s body was discovered at a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area last week.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into Ana's death, studying DNA evidence and CCTV footage from the area.

They have also renewed their appeal for information from anyone who may have been at St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday, 14th of May.

Gardaí at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan, where the Anastasia Kriegel’s body was discovered. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews