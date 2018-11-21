Bombardier to cut nearly 500 jobs in Belfast

Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier has announced plans to cut a further 490 jobs from its Belfast operations.

In a statement, the company said it needed to cut costs and improve the efficiency of its operations to help ensure its long-term competitiveness.

The company said it had reviewed its "manpower requirements" in Belfast and had come to the conclusion that "we must reduce our workforce."

The Unite Trade Union described the job cuts as "unjustified," and accused company management of seeking to increase profits for shareholders by targeting workers.

"There is no justification for these job-losses," said the union's regional coordinating officer, Susan Fitzgerald.

"Bombardier’s profits are increasing rapidly and the company’s finances have stabilised.

"This is more about satisfying the insatiable demands of the financial sector than about securing the skills base of its workforce.

"Bombardier corporate management seem enthralled by the need to generate ever higher profits for shareholders’ benefit through retrenchment, outsourcing and off-shoring work."

She said Unite is engaging with unions in Europe and North America in an attempt to bring about a "global workers response."

The Belfast cuts come after Bombardier announced plans to cut 5,000 jobs around the world - 3,000 of which would be at its Canadian bases.

The company currently employs around 4,000 people in Northern Ireland.