Body of Marie Tierney to be exhumed as part of investigation into 1984 murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of a woman in 1984 will exhume her body today as part of their investigation.

Marie Tierney went missing on 21st October 1984, after leaving her home in Clintstown, Co Kilkenny in the family car.

She was reported missing by her husband the following day.

Her body was recovered in a ditch on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny two months later.

The 34-year-old was a married woman with two children - aged 12 and 13 - at the time of her disappearance.

A fresh appeal for information about the murder was launched a year ago.

Gardaí say more than 500 lines of enquiry have been opened, and over 200 witness statements recorded.

Last November, the force said the murder investigation was "very much ongoing and will remain so".

In a brief statement, gardaí confirmed they will begin exhuming Marie's body today.