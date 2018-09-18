Body of Spanish golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena found on US golf course

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a champion golfer's body on a US course.

Police say Iowa State University golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead on Monday after being repeatedly stabbed.

Officers have charged 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards, of no known address, with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Richards was living in a tent in a temporary camp near the course and had told an acquaintance about his "urge to rape and kill a woman."

Emergency services were called to Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa, at about 10.20am local time after players on the course found an abandoned golf bag.

Ms Barquin Arozamena's body was found some distance away, police said.

Originally from Puente San Miguel in Spain, Ms Barquin Arozamena (22) was the Iowa State female athlete of the year and was finishing a civil engineering degree.

Paying tribute, they said she was one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Cyclones, the university golf team.

"Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed. Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador." - ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard



Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement on Twitter that she was "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death".

She described Ms Barquin Arozamena as a "dedicated civil engineering student" and an "acclaimed golfer with a bright future."

Ranked number 69 nationally by Golfweek, Ms Barquin Arozamena became the second women's golfer at Iowa State to earn medallist honours at a conference tournament when she claimed the 2018 Big 12 Championship in April.

She became the third Cyclone women's golfer to compete in the US Women's Open Championship, the university said.

Head women's golf coach Christie Martens said Ms Barquin Arozamena was "loved by all her teammates and friends" and was an "outstanding representative of our school".

"We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life," Ms Martens said.

The LPGA said it was "deeply saddened" by her death.

