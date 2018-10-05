Body of Irish woman found in pool in Croatia

The body of an Irish woman has been found in a pool in Croatia in the early hours of this morning.

Local police believe the 54-year-old woman was on holidays when the incident happened.

Emergency services responded at around 3am, after the woman was found in a pool outside a villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Ciovo.

No evidence of violence or criminal offence was found at the scene.

Police in Croatia say they believe the death was a tragic accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says they are ready to provide consular assistance to any Irish citizen, but they cannot comment on individual cases.