Body found in search for woman last seen at Irish bar in Tenerife

Police searching for a missing British woman in Tenerife say they have found a body in the water off the coast of Puerto de la Cruz.

The body was discovered floating as police searched for Amy Louise Gerard, who was last seen standing outside Irish bar Molly Malone's in Puerto de la Cruz at around 12.20am on Friday.

Local police say the body was badly deteriorated and it was difficult to identify whether it was male or female.

Although they believe it to be that of Ms Gerard, formal identification is yet to take place.

Originally from Lincolnshire in England, she works as an animal trainer at Tenerife's Loro Parque theme park.

The UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday it was assisting the family of a British woman in Tenerife.

Ms Gerard's family members, including her mother and sister, are believed to have flown out to the Spanish island.