Body found in search for missing swimmer in Galway

Rescue workers searching for a missing swimmer in Galway Bay have recovered a body from the water.

The body was found by the coast guard rescue helicopter 115 just after 10am and is being brought back to shore.

A multi-agency search has been underway since a 40-year-old man got into difficulty in the sea at Blackrock in Salthill just after 5pm yesterday evening.

It is understood the man is from the Galway area and rescue workers have said the swimming spot where he got into difficulty is normally quite safe.

The Irish Coastguard sought the assistance of Galway Lifeboat, Galway Fire Brigade and Galway Gardaí in the search.

Two RNLI lifeboats and the Irish Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 115 also took part.