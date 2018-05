Dublin gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman's body in Lucan.

The discovery was made on the Clonee Road at around 1.00pm on Thursday afternoon.

It comes amid a search for missing teenager Anastasia Kriegel - who was last seen at St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday May 14th.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full garda technical examination.

The body currently remains at the scene.