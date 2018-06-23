Body of a man found in Dublin park

Gardai investigating the discovery of a body of a man in Dublin are treating it as suspicious.

The remains of the man in his twenties were found at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght.

The discovery was made shortly after half past six this morning.

The Garda Technical Bureau are at the scene which has been sealed off for an examination

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

There's an appeal for witnesses or anyone who was in the park yesterday evening or early this morning to contact Tallaght Garda Station.