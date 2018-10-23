Bob Marley to star on Bohemian FC away jersey

Dublin football club Bohemian FC has announced its away jersey for next season – and it’s sure to Catch a Fire with the fans.

Reggae legend Bob Marley has been chosen to grace the white shirt – a move the club says is a nod to the “unique part” the club’s stadium Dalymount Park has played in the “musical and cultural history of Ireland.”

Marley played at the Phibsborough stadium in the 1980s.

Other top acts to grace the turf include Thin Lizzy, Black Sabbath, Ice Cube and Faith no More.

“This jersey, designed by Bohemian FC in conjunction with our new kit supplier O’Neills, gives a nod to that history – and to the stadium’s special place in the hearts of both football and music fans,” the club said on its website.

Bohemian FC Defender Rob Cornwall models the club's 2019 away jersey