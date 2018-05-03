Bob Dylan launches new whiskey brand 'Heaven's Door'

US folk singer Bob Dylan has launched his own line of craft whiskeys.

Dylan has partnered liquor entrepreneur Marc Bushala to launch the ‘Heaven’s Door’ line – which includes a straight rye, a straight bourbon and a double barrel whiskey.

The two men have turned a deconsecrated church in Tennessee into a distillery – and are hoping to leverage Dylan’s legend to push the brand.

The bottles feature imagery inspired by Dylan’s artwork.

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” the songwriter told The New York Times.

“I’ve been travelling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

The whiskeys will be available in Tennessee, Florida, California, Illinois, New York and Texas from next month.

The brand is then expected to be rolled out on a wider basis.