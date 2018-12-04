Boat detained off Mizen Head over alleged breach of fishing rules

The Irish Naval Service has detained an Irish-registered vessel off the west coast of the country.

The seizure - around 170 nautical miles off Mizen Head - is in relation to an alleged breach of fisheries rules.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett is escorting the boat to Dingle.

The vessels are expected to arrive in Co Kerry tomorrow morning, where the detained boat will be met by gardaí.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said: "This is the fifth vessel detained by the Naval Service so far in 2018.

"The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the Department of Defence’s service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state."