Blow for Fine Gael as Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick resigns from party

Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from the party.

In a statement, the Louth TD said he has been feeling increasingly isolated within the party and his views were not being listened to.

He said he has “always given 100% commitment” as a member of the party and noted that he backed his colleagues “when some very difficult decisions had to be taken” and “even when I did not agree with the party.”

He was strongly opposed to the repeal of the Eight Amendment earlier this year, putting him at odds with most of his party colleagues.

Government majority

His departure leaves the minority government's numbers for passing key votes on an even shakier footing

The Government needs 57 votes to be sure of passing anything as long as Fianna Fáil abstains from voting, under the Confidence and Supply agreement.

However, it now only has 55 votes – made up of Fine Gael TDs, the four Independent Alliance members and Independent Ministers Denis Naughten and Katherine Zappone.

Independents Sean Canney and Michael Lowry also support the government on certain votes, with their support now crucial in passing next week’s budget.

Dissapointed

The Taoiseach said Deputy Fitzpatrick had recently committed to staying in the party for the remainder of the Dáil term.

He expressed his disappointment that he had changed his mind.

Deputy Fitzpatrick said he aims to continue in politics and will stand as an independent in the next General Election.

He said he would continue to represent the people of Louth and East Meath, “with the same energy and commitment as before.”