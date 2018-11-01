Black box recovered following Indonesia plane crash

One of the 'black box' flight recorders from the Lion Air flight that crashed off Indonesia earlier this week has been found.

Divers had been using special equipment to search for the recorders and other wreckage.

Local TV in Indonesia showed images of an orange-coloured recorder being transferred from a dinghy to a larger ship.

A diver, meanwhile, said they had pulled the device from the ocean floor.

Lion Air flight JT-610 crashed less than 15 minutes after taking off from Jakarta for a short-haul flight.

There were 189 passengers and crew on board, and all are presumed dead.

Search teams have discovered debris from the plane and human remains as they continue their sea search.

49 body bags containing human remains have been sent for identification.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the crash, and it is hoped the newly-recovered flight recorder will shed light on what happened before the crash.

Officials have previously confirmed the plan had an unspecified technical issue the day before the crash, although have insisted the problem had been immediately fixed.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet entered service just over two months ago.

Boeing has said it is "providing technical assistance" to investigators.

The Indonesian government has ordered the temporary suspension of Lion's Air technical director as investigations into the crash continue.

Additional reporting by IRN