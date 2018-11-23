Black Friday deals worth checking out

Black Friday is a tradition that arrived into Ireland from America. The shopping event marks the end of Thanksgiving and the beginning of Christmas shopping. Retailers look to entice consumers to part with their cash by putting some attractive offers out there.

Here are some of the offers that caught our eye.

miDesc is an Irish company making Sit-Stand desks (made in Ireland), priced at €295 normally, we are offering a Black Friday special all weekend at €240 incl delivery to island of Ireland. Im a Physiotherapist and my Co-Founder Jamie Queeney is a cabinet maker.

Pestle & Mortar are doing a 20% discount on all products and sets until midnight on Cyber Monday.

This year Kilkenny will have a host of discounts for Black Friday that will run from Thursday 22nd November until the end of the day Sunday 25th November in store. There will also be 10% off online for Cyber Monday.

Littlewoods have a host of deals, including some great offers on consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch.

Eurieka.ie and HPShop.ie will be running until Monday the 26th November. They are offering up to 35% off selected devices and will be adding more deals to this on Friday and Monday.

Virgin Media has offers for new and existing customers for their ‘Red Friday’ campaign. New customers signing up to a €59 p.m. triple play (TV, phone, Broadband) for 12 months, will get a free 32” LG Smart TV worth €379.

Computers4u Pearse street Ballina Main Street Ballaghaderreen are hosting a one-day only sale, offering up to 70% off.