Biden warns US voters in 'battle for the soul' of their country

The former US Vice President Joe Biden has warned voters that they are in the middle of a battle for the soul of their country.

Mr Biden has been out on the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday’s crucial mid-term elections.

Opinion polls give Democrats a strong chance of taking the 23 extra seats they need for a majority in the House of Representatives - however Republicans are predicted to keep their Senate majority.

Speaking at a campaign event in Ohio, Mr Biden who served as vice president to Barack Obama, said: "We're in a battle for America's soul.”

"We Democrats have to make it clear who we are,” he said.

"We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, we choose our allies over our enemies and we choose truth over lies."

His words came in contrast to the grim warnings given to voters by US President Donald Trump who has continuously referenced illegal immigration and stoked fears over a caravan of migrants making its way across Mexico after fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

President Trump has vowed to meet the caravan with military troops if it arrives at the border.

He has claimed the Democrats want to allow immigrants to "flood the nation".

He told a crowd in Montana: "The Democrats want to invite caravan after caravan to flood your communities, depleting our resources and flooding our nation.

"We don't want that."

Mr Trump told a crowd in Florida that if the Democrats won, they would bring socialism to the state and "erase America's border."

"We have to have a border if we are going to have a great country."

Meanwhile, it was reported that a series of "robocalls" were sent out to voters in Georgia, using racist and anti-Semitic language.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is vying to become the state's first black female governor and she and her rival Brain Kemp both denounced the calls.

Similar racist calls went out in August, seeking to undermine the campaign of Andrew Gillum, a black man who is hoping to win in Florida.

Early voting has been well ahead of where it usually would be in the days before the election.

By Friday night, almost 32.4 million people had cast their ballots, according to The Election Project at the University of Florida.

That is up more than 50% from the number of early votes cast in 2014, the last federal election when the presidency was not up for grabs.