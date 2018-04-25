Belfast studios of UTV put up for sale

The headquarters of Northern Ireland broadcaster UTV has been put up for sale for stg£3.5m (€4.0m).

Havelock House has housed the television broadcaster for almost 60 years.



It was announced last year that UTV will move to the City Quays in the Belfast Harbour Estate.

UTV, which is owned by ITV plc, has been situated at Havelock House since itwent on air in 1959.

Image: Savills

Before the building was converted into a television studio complex, it was the former site of a hemstitching warehouse.

During World War II, the building was the billet for troops to provide cover for Belfast's bridges.

Ulster Television acquired the premises at the cost of stg£17,000 (€19,453).

Image: Savills

Initially, the building contained one studio, with a second opening in 1962.

Construction of an extension began in 1992, which was opened on June 4th 1993 - the day the broadcaster was re-branded from Ulster Television to UTV.

Image: Savills

UTV’s head of news and programmes, Terry Brennan, said: "Havelock House has served us well for almost 60 years, but we are looking forward to moving to the eighth floor of City Quays 2."



Commenting on the sale, Simon McEvoy from Savills Northern Ireland added: "Given its prominent location, we expect a high level of demand from an array of local and international investors and developers for Havelock House.

Image: Savills

"There are a number of opportunities for an eventual buyer to realise the potential of this site, including the development of residential or office accommodation".