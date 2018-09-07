Batch of hummus recalled over Listeria fears

A batch of hummus sold in Ireland is being recalled.

It comes after Listeria bacteria was detected in the product.

Listeria infection can cause flu-like symptoms or vomiting and diarrhoea in affected people.

As a result, the Food Safety Authority has ordered the recall of 180g pots of Harvest Moon Natural Hummus.

The batch has a best before date of September 16th 2018.

The authority says point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the batch in question.