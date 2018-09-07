Batch of hummus recalled over Listeria fears

The batch of Harvest Moon Natural Hummus has a best before date of September 16th
A batch of hummus sold in Ireland is being recalled.
It comes after Listeria bacteria was detected in the product.
Listeria infection can cause flu-like symptoms or vomiting and diarrhoea in affected people.
As a result, the Food Safety Authority has ordered the recall of 180g pots of Harvest Moon Natural Hummus.
The batch has a best before date of September 16th 2018.
The authority says point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the batch in question.