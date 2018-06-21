Bank of Ireland working to resolve issues with some debit card and ATM transactions

Bank of Ireland says it is aware some customers are having problems using debit cards, and is investigating the issue 'as a priority'.

Customers - including a number of people trying to take out money at ATMs abroad - have been reporting issues with debit cards since early today.

According to Bank of Ireland, there are intermittent problems with ATM and point of sale transactions.

However, credit cards do not appear to be affected by the issue.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said: "We are investigating this and will continue to update customers.

"Bank of Ireland cards are working at Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank ATMs. We apologise for any inconvenience.

We're investigating intermittent issues with our debit card POS & ATM

transactions as a priority. BOI debit cards are working at BOI & Ulster Bank ATMs. Credit cards are also working normally & cash

advance fees on transactions are being waived. Apologies for the

inconvenience. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 21, 2018

They added they are "urgently trying to resolve" the issue.