Ballybrack FC sanctioned for pretending footballer had died

Ballybrack FC has been sanctioned after it emerged that the death of a football player had been faked.

However, officials have confirmed the team is not being kicked out of the Leinster Senior League over the incident.

News of the incident emerged earlier this week.

Dublin club Ballybrack FC blamed a rogue member of its management team for pretending Fernando La Fuente had been killed in a car crash in order to get a match postponed.

However Mr La Fuente - who is now based in Galway - was in fact alive and well.

He told Newstalk: "I'm alive and kicking... I actually found out I was dead yesterday around 8.00pm when I got a call from work."

Representatives of the Ballybrack team have now met with league officials over the incident.

In a statement, the Leinster Senior League said: "In the meeting, Ballybrack FC were open and transparent regarding an error made by a volunteer who no longer works with the club, after he was removed from the senior team committee last Tuesday.

"The League have ruled that sanctions - which match FAI rules - have been imposed on Ballybrack FC for failing to fulfill the fixture. The club has been sanctioned for bringing to game into disrepute, and the individual involved is also sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute."

It adds that the person involved has privately apologised, and asked the public to respect the individual's privacy.