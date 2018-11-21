'Bali Nine' drug smuggler released from prison after 13 years

One of the so-called Bali Nine drug smugglers has been released from prison after 13 years.

Australian woman Renae Lawrence was one of nine people convicted of smuggling heroin out of the Indonesian island in 2005.

The 41-year-old smiled and shook hands with officials as she made her way out of the island's Bangli prison on Wednesday.

She was taken straight to the airport in the island's capital city of Denpasar where she was to await a flight to Sydney.

She will be banned from ever returning to Indonesia.

Lawrence was arrested alongside eight men in Bali in 2005.

She was found to have 2.7kg of heroin strapped to her body. The group, which became known as the Bali Nine, was attempting to smuggle 8.2kg of heroin back into Australia.

The case made world headlines due to Indonesia's strict drug laws which allow for the death penalty.

Two members of the group, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by firing squad in 2015.

Lawrence was originally jailed for life but her sentence was later reduced to 20 years.

The sentence was then reduced further due to her good behaviour in prison. She has now become the only member of the group to walk free.

Martin Stephens, 42; Michael Czugaj, 32; Scott Rush, 33; Matthew Norman, 32; and Si Yi Chen, 33 all remain in jail.

Another man Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died of cancer earlier this year.