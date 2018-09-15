Avonmore soups recalled over fears they could contain small pieces of blue plastic

Glanbia is recalling products from its Avonmore fresh soup range over fears they may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

Soups that may be affected carry the best before dates October 5th and October 8th 2018.

The FSAI said notices are being displayed in Tesco and Dunnes Stores outlets asking customers who bought the batches involved to return them.

Customers can return the goods to the store where they were purchased.

The affected batches are listed below: