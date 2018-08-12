Australians 'legally entitled' to Queen Elizabeth II portrait due to little-known law

Some MPs in Australia say they have received several requests for free portraits of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

It comes after a report highlighted a little-known law, which allows voters to receive free "nationhood material".

This Constituents Request Program covers items such as flags, recordings of the national anthem - and images of Queen Elizabeth II.

Vice Media says this can be done simply by constituents requesting it from their local MP.

The Constituents Request Program says Senators and members have an entitlement, "within the limit of their office budget", to distribute certain materials.

This covers "portraits of Her Majesty The Queen and Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh" - as well as a booklet on the flags of Australia, a booklet on Australia’s national symbols and a compact disc and DVD recording of the national anthem.

Melbourne MP Tim Watts told broadcaster ABC his office has received dozens of "tongue in cheek" requests for free portraits.

"I can say before the story was published, I had received zero requests for portraits of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"The last 24 hours, I would say about four dozen. I think 99 per cent were tongue firmly in cheek."

But as another MP points out, the material is not necessarily 'free':