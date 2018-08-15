Australian senator widely criticised for 'final solution' immigration speech

An Australian senator has provoked outrage by invoking the phrase 'final solution' during a speech on immigration.

The comments came in a maiden parliamentary speech by Fraser Anning, a member of Katter's Australian Party.

During the speech, the Queensland senator called for an end to all Muslim immigration into the country.

He claimed the "final solution to the immigration problem" is a popular vote.

The final solution is a phrase infamously associated with Nazi Germany.

In his speech, Anning argued: "We need a plebiscite to allow the Australian people to decide whether they want wholesale non-English speaking immigrants from the Third World and, in particular, whether they want any Muslims or whether they want to return to the predominantly European immigration policy."

He also suggested Australians are "entitled to insist that those who are allowed to come here predominantly reflect the historic European Christian composition of Australian society".

'Appalled'

The comments quickly sparked condemnation across the political spectrum - including from the nationalist One Nation party, which has previously called for a limit on immigration from 'Islamic countries'.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she was "appalled" by the speech.

Meanwhile, Australia's Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said the comments "do not reflect the views of the Government nor the views of fair minded Australians" - stressing that there will always be a "non-discriminatory immigration programme".

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull added: "We reject and condemn racism in any form."

Well said Alan. Australia is the most successful multicultural society in the world built on a foundation of mutual respect. We reject and condemn racism in any form. https://t.co/RHslbs1FNs — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 14, 2018

However, the comments were backed by Anning's party leader Bob Katter - who claimed he backed the speech "1000%".

"I support everything he said," he added. "It was a magnificent speech... it was solid gold."