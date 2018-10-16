Australia considering recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia’s prime minister has said he is open to recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city – reversing decades of foreign policy.

At a press conference yesterday, Scott Morrison said he was "open-minded" over proposals to move the Australian embassy to the holy city.

He said Australia remains committed to the two-state solution but “frankly it hasn't been going that well” adding that “you don't keep doing the same thing and expect different results.”

He said plans to move the embassy and recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s were “sensible and persuasive.”

Israel considers the whole of the city as its "eternal, undivided capital" - but East Jerusalem is considered illegally occupied under international law.

Israel annexed the Old City in 1967 - but that move was not recognised internationally.

Palestinians view the Eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

Mr Morrison became Australia’s sixth prime minister in 11 years after his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull was ousted by members of his own party.

Mr Morrison announced his Israeli plans ahead a crucial Sydney by-election to fill Mr Turnbull’s vacant seat in Sydney.

The Wentworth constituency has a significant Jewish population at 12.5% and Mr Morrison’s Liberal Party candidate Dave Sharma is trailing in the polls.

Mr Sharma is a former Australian ambassador to Israel who has floated the idea or recognising Jerusalem as the country’s capital in the past.

Should the Liberal Party lose the election, Mr Morrison’s centre-right coalition will lose its one-seat majority – forcing him to negotiate with independents to continue governing as a minority.

The opposition Labor Party’s foreign policy spokesperson Penny Wong said the prime minister was “now so desperate to hang on to his job, he is prepared to say anything if he thinks it will win him a few more votes - even at the cost of Australia's national interest.”

The move has also been criticised by Australia’s Asian neighbours – with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urging Mr Morrison not to take “steps that would threaten that peace process and stability of world security.”

The Israeli Prime Minister said Mr Morrison had informed him of his plans, adding “I am very thankful to him for this. We will continue to strengthen ties between Israel and Australia.

I spoke today with Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP. He informed me that he is considering officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel & moving the Australian embassy to Jerusalem. I’m very thankful to him for this. We will continue to strengthen ties between 🇮🇱 & 🇦🇺! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 15, 2018

It comes after the US President Donald Trump moved the US embassy to the disputed city – sparking outrage across the Arab world and months of protest in Palestine.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said by the end of July, 155 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli forces during the protests – including 23 minors.