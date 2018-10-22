Australia apologises to survivors of institutional sex abuse

The Australian Prime Minister has delivered a national apology to the survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

Hundreds of victims and supporters reportedly travelled to Canberra to hear Scott Morrison's speech in parliament.

It follows a five-year inquiry which heard from thousands of victims about abuse in Australian churches, schools and sports clubs over decades.

The government has described the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse as a "national tragedy."

In his speech, Mr Morrison said the Australian State had failed to protect victims and survivors from "evil dark" crimes committed over decades.

"This was done by Australians to Australians, enemies in our midst, enemies in our midst," he told a parliamentary chamber in Canberra.

"As a nation, we failed them, we forsook them, and that will always be our shame.

“We say sorry."

The Royal Commission – Australia’s highest form of inquiry - heard from over 17,000 survivors and heard allegations against government, church and private institutions, as well as prominent individuals.

It led to sex abuse charges against as Vatican Cardinal George Pell – accused of committing historical sex abuses himself and of failing to protect children.

He was the highest Catholic Church official to be charged with such offences.

Mr Morrison said nothing could be done to right the wrongs inflicted on children.

"Even after a comprehensive royal commission, which finally enabled the voices to be heard and the silence to be broken, we will all continue to struggle," he said.

"So today, we gather in this chamber in humility, not just as representatives of the people of this country, but as fathers, as mothers, as siblings, friends, workmates and, in some cases, indeed, as victims and survivors."

Mr Morrison's speech came with the announcement of government plans to create a museum and research centre to raise awareness and understanding of the impacts of child sexual abuse, and to ensure Australia does not forget the horrors victims have suffered.

The government will also commit to reporting every year for the next five years on the progress of the royal commission's recommendations.

It has already accepted 104 of the commission's 122 recommendations, including a redress payments programme, with the other 18 still under examination.

Survivors and campaigners are demanding that all the commission’s recommendations be implemented in full.

Care Leavers Australia Network chief executive Leonie Sheedy called on the government to remove a charity tax exemption from institutions that are still deciding whether to opt in to the national redress scheme for victims.