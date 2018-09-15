At least three dead as Typhoon Mangkhut batters Philippines

Super Typhoon Mangkhut has begun pummelling northern areas of the Philippines, with wind gusts reaching 305kph.

The typhoon was the strongest storm the planet has seen this year before it made landfall on Cagayan province at 1:40 am local time.

At least three people have been killed after sustained winds of 161kph caused landslides, ripped off roofs and brought down trees in northern areas of the country.

Ricardo Jalad, head of the nation's disaster agency said two rescue workers were killed as they tried to free people trapped in the mountainous Cordillera region.

A body was also found in a river in Manila, according to police said.

In neighbouring Taiwan, a woman died after being swept out to sea.

A resident walks beside a toppled basketball court after Typhoon Mangkhut barrelled into Tuguegarao city in the north east of the Philippines, 15-09-2018. Image: Aaron Favila/AP/Press Association Images

The storm knocked out power as it tore across the northern part of Luzon Island - an area which is home to around 10 million people, many of whom live in flimsy wooden homes.

More than 100,000 evacuees took refuge in emergency shelters following a mass evacuation of coastal areas.

There are storm warnings across 10 northern provinces.

"We believe there has been a lot of damage," social welfare secretary Virginia Orogo said.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said officials were verifying whether two children had drowned in northeastern Cagayan province.

"It's still a life and death situation," he said.

Workers clean up debris outside a mall that was damaged by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut across Cagayan province in the north east of the Philippines, 15-09-2018. Image: Aaron Favila/AP/Press Association Images

Mr Lorenzana added that Tuguegarao airport's terminal roof and windows had been shattered, with the wind flipping chairs and tables around inside.

It is the start of the rice and corn harvesting season in Cagayan province, where farmers have been scrambling to save what they can of their crops.

The Philippines is no stranger to severe weather, where there are an average of 20 typhoons and storms each year.

Mangkhut is the 15th - and the strongest - storm this year.

It is heading towards Hong Kong, where Security Minister John Lee Ka-chiu warned residents it would be bringing "winds and rains of extraordinary speeds, scope and severity."

"Each department must have a sense of crisis, make a comprehensive assessment and plan, and prepare for the worst," he said.

Airline Cathay Pacific said it expected more than 400 flight cancellations over the next three days.