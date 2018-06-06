At least 75 people dead and almost 200 others missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala

Guatemala's Volcano of Fire has exploded again for the first time since devastating eruptions on Sunday which killed at least 75 people.

Officials say a total of 192 people also remain missing, but the search for bodies in mountainous areas destroyed by the eruption has been progressing slowly.

National disaster agency Conred ordered evacuations in the town of Escuintla as hot gas and molten rock poured down the southern slopes of the Fuego volcano on Tuesday afternoon.

The explosions billowed ash more than 5,000m above sea level, with Guatemala's seismology and volcanology institute warning that there is a moderate flow of dangerous material down the volcano - with the possibility of a strong flow in some areas.

Tuesday's evacuation orders triggered panic and stalled traffic, even in areas which have not been affected by the latest eruption.

About 2,500 people were in shelters in Escuintla after being forced to flee their homes in surrounding villages.

Clouds of ash rise from the Volcan de Fuego. Picture by: Rodrigo Abd/AP/Press Association Images

Sergio Cabanas, head of Guatemala's disaster relief agency, said: "We will continue until we find the last victim, though we do not know how many there are. We will probe the area as many times as necessary."

About 10 small eruptions every hour had been reported by seismologists, but none of them compared to the major blast which shook the region on Sunday afternoon.

That eruption unleashed a rapid flow of gas and volcanic debris which quickly enveloped homes nearby, killing those inside.

Warnings had been issued, but they came too late for some communities to evacuate.

Only 23 of the bodies recovered so far have been identified. Many of the victims are unrecognisable, with officials warning that DNA testing and other methods may be needed to identify them.