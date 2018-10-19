At least 50 feared dead after being struck by train in India

At least 50 people are feared dead after they were struck by a train in northern India.

The victims had gathered to watch the celebrations for the Hindu festival Dussehra in the city of Amritsar.

The Times of India reports that crowds had gathered near a railway crossing and had spilled on to the tracks as they attempted to get a good view of a burning effigy of the demon Ravana.

TV Channel Times Now reports that the people on the tracks were not able to hear the onrushing train because of the noise of the festival.

At least 60 people were injured and taken to hospital.

An angry crowd shouts slogans at the site of a train accident in Amritsar, India, 19-10-2018. Image: Prabhjot Gill/AP/Press Association Images

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi - who earlier in the day attended a Dussehra celebration in the capital, Delhi - tweeted: "Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar."

The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly."

Piyush Goyal, the country's railways minister, said "immediate relief and rescue operations" were underway.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 19, 2018

The tragedy happened at around 7pm local time – and reports suggest the speeding train did not stop.

Railway officials have been lambasted for not taking further precautions in view of the festival.

It is the latest in an increasingly long line of accidents to beset the country's creaking rail network.

With reporting from IRN ...