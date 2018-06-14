At least 35,000 households without power as Storm Hector batters the country

A Status Orange Wind Warning will remain in place until 10am

Picture by: Nial Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

At least 35,000 households and businesses have been left without power as Storm hector batters the country.

A Status Orange Wind Warning will remain in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo until 10am this morning.

Storm Hector is bringing wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr.

The areas worst affected by the powercuts are those under the warning – however there are also outages in Cavan, Monaghan and parts of Dublin.

ESB teams are out and about around the country trying to restore power.

Winds are highest in coastal areas – coinciding with high spring tides which will lead to a risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Anyone who comes across damaged power lines has been warned not to go near them and to inform the ESB immediately.

Paul Hand is from ESB Networks:

“Even at this stage crews are actually mobilised and we are working towards getting power restored to all impacted families over the course of today,” he said.

“We would ask people to be extremely wary of fallen lines and to report them on 1850 372 999.”

Drivers have been warned to take extra care in the windy conditions – with Gardaí reminding people that any rain will lead to very slippery road conditions after the dry spell.

There are also reports of fallen trees across the country.