At least 35,000 households without power as Storm Hector batters the country

At least 35,000 households and businesses have been left without power as Storm hector batters the country.

A Status Orange Wind Warning will remain in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo until 10am this morning.

Storm Hector is bringing wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr.

The areas worst affected by the powercuts are those under the warning – however there are also outages in Cavan, Monaghan and parts of Dublin.

ESB teams are out and about around the country trying to restore power.

We have many faults all the over country this morning due too last nights high winds . We are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. You can get updates/lines down on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY or log a fault online https://t.co/yGCwOyspgl. #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) June 14, 2018

Winds are highest in coastal areas – coinciding with high spring tides which will lead to a risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Anyone who comes across damaged power lines has been warned not to go near them and to inform the ESB immediately.

Paul Hand is from ESB Networks:

“Even at this stage crews are actually mobilised and we are working towards getting power restored to all impacted families over the course of today,” he said.

“We would ask people to be extremely wary of fallen lines and to report them on 1850 372 999.”

Our Crews are working to repair damage to our Network and restore supply as quickly and safely as possible. If you see or know of damaged lines or Network DO NOT TOUCH DO NOT GO NEAR ring us immediately on 1850 372 999. — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) June 14, 2018

Drivers have been warned to take extra care in the windy conditions – with Gardaí reminding people that any rain will lead to very slippery road conditions after the dry spell.

Tay Tay may be taking over the capital this weekend... but there are some ‘Swift’ winds heading for the North West Coast / West coasts tonight! Be sure to 'Taylor' your journeys accordingly.



Status Orange weather warning in place. For details please see: https://t.co/NIF6w3Flb7 pic.twitter.com/EfqrMckc3l — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 13, 2018

There are also reports of fallen trees across the country.