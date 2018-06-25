Gardaí investigate alleged assault on heavily pregnant woman in Kerry

Gardaí in Co Kerry are investigating the circumstances of an alleged assault on a heavily pregnant woman.

Gardaí were notified about the incident in the Listowel area at the weekend.

A woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant, attended University Hospital Kerry in Tralee following the incident.

While there, her baby was delivered stillborn.



A post mortem examination will be carried out on the body of the infant on Wednesday.



Gardaí arrested a man in his twenties over the weekend in connection with the assault.

He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Gardaí in Listowel are investigating.