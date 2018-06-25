Gardaí investigate alleged assault on heavily pregnant woman in Kerry

The woman's baby was delivered stillborn at University Hospital Kerry

Gardaí in Co Kerry are investigating the circumstances of an alleged assault on a heavily pregnant woman.

Gardaí were notified about the incident in the Listowel area at the weekend.

A woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant, attended University Hospital Kerry in Tralee following the incident.

While there, her baby was delivered stillborn. 

A post mortem examination will be carried out on the body of the infant on Wednesday.

Gardaí arrested a man in his twenties over the weekend in connection with the assault.

He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating.