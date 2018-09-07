Around 700 litres of wine seized at Rosslare Europort

Almost 700 litres of wine has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers seized the alcohol during two separate operations today.

600 litres of wine was discovered when officers stopped and searched a car that had arrived on a ferry from Roscoff in France.

An Irish man in his 60s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Meanwhile, a second car was searched after arriving on the same ferry.

90 litres of wine was seized, and a man in his 50s was questioned.

According to Revenue, the seized wine has a total value of around €10,000, and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €5,000.

Revenue adds that investigations into both seizures are ongoing.