Around 39,000 customers still without power after Storm Ali

Almost 40,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power this morning following Storm Ali.

The storm caused widespread damage and disruption across Ireland yesterday, and left two people dead in separate incidents in Galway and south Armagh.

Trees and power lines were torn down by the strong winds, leaving tens of thousands of people losing power throughout the day.

According to ESB Networks, power has now been restored to 147,000 customers, while efforts continue to restore power to another 39,000 homes and businesses.

ESB's Paul Hand explained: "We're cautioning now that rate of restoration will probably begin to slow down, as there's still 1,600 fault locations dotted around the country.

"They're individual fault sites were mainly trees have fallen on lines."

Good Morning. Our crews are working safely and quickly to restore power to our customers in the aftermath of Storm Ali. We have restored 147k customers and are working on restoring our remaining 39k customers without power. pic.twitter.com/dQpH5kWxXZ — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 20, 2018

In Dublin, the Luas experienced significant damage to overhead power lines during the storm.

As a result, the Green Line is not operating between Cowper and Dawson as maintenance crews carry out essential work.

The situation is due to be reviewed early this afternoon.

Green Line services are operating Brides Glen - Cowper and Dawson - Broombridge. There is no service Cowper to Dawson. Maintenance are on site and working on the overhead power lines which were significantly damaged yesterday due to Storm Ali. Please see https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J — Luas (@Luas) September 20, 2018

Communications Manager with Transdev, Dervla Brophy, said: "What we're advising people to do is obviously leave time for travel.

"If they're going to avail of Dublin Bus services, they should change from the Green Line at Balally and Dundrum, because there's an increased frequency to buses in those areas heading into the city centre."

The Luas Red Line is operating as normal.

Meanwhile, the National Ploughing Championships will get underway from 9am this morning after being called off yesterday because of Storm Ali.

Most of the stands will be open, but some have had to close after being badly damaged because of high winds.

Organisers of the farming festival say the site in Co Offaly is in good condition, and are reminding people the event is also open for an extra day on Friday following yesterday's cancellation.

While weather conditions are expected to be calmer today following Storm Ali, Met Éireann has issued a separate status yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

It's valid from 9am until 9pm today.