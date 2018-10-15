Army bomb squad examining suspicious package at Dublin postal sorting office

The Army Bomb Squad has been called in to deal with a suspicious package at a postal sorting office in Dublin.

The alarm was raised this evening at the An Post depot on the Nangor Road in City West.

It is understood staff became concerned when they noticed a message written on a package.

The area has been cordoned off and the New Nangor Rd and Park West Ave are closed to traffic.

Gardaí are directing traffic but there are delays in the area.