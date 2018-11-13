Armed gang smashes car into London's Selfridges store to steal handbags

Four men arrived in two cars early on Tuesday morning

Police and staff examine a car driven into an entrance at London's Selfridges store | Image via @BeckyLauder on Twitter

Armed raiders have driven a car into the Selfridges store in London in an early morning smash-and-grab.

Police said four men arrived in two cars, ramming one into the Oxford Street store just after 4.00am on Tuesday.

Social media pictures later showed a black Mini being removed from the scene.

An entrance to Selfridges department store in London, which has been boarded up after an armed group used a car to launch a raid | Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

A security guard who tried to stop the gang was threatened with a knife and another was driven at as the suspects forced their way in.

They made off with designer handbags and fled in a white VW Golf.

Detective Constable Tom Aylward said the raid "was targeted and lasted a matter of minutes".

No-one was injured in the attack and the store is continuing to trade as normal.

"My team are busy collecting witness accounts and recovering vital CCTV footage of the burglary at the store and of the suspects leaving the scene," Mr Aylward added.


