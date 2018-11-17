Argentina submarine found on Atlantic seabed a year after it went missing

Argentina's navy says the wreckage of a submarine that went missing a year ago with 44 people on board has been found.

The ARA San Juan went missing on November 15th 2017, disappearing around 430 km off Argentina's southern Atlantic coast.

The submarine had been travelling from Ushuaia - the world's southernmost city - to Mar del Plata when it suffered a suspected electrical problem.

Officials launched a major search operation, with the UK, US, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay among the more than a dozen countries that assisted with the search effort.

Despite the multi-nation search, the Argentine navy indicated on November 30th last year that it had given up hope of finding the 44 crew members alive.

However, efforts continued to find the wreckage of the San Juan.

This week, it was confirmed a US company called Ocean Infinity had discovered a new 'point of interest'.

#ARASanJuan #LaBúsquedaContinúa Actualización: La empresa informó nuevo punto de interés en el Sitio 1 área 15A-4, a 800 mts de profundidad. El punto de interés tiene una dimensión de 60 mts de longitud. Hora de arribo al área para iniciar investigación 19:00 hs aproximadamente. pic.twitter.com/l5k8p8Zjye — Armada Argentina (@Armada_Arg) November 16, 2018

In a statement overnight, officials confirmed that the company had found and positively identified the wreckage in waters off the Valdes Peninsula.

It was discovered at a depth of around 800 metres.

Navy spokesman Rodolfo Ramallo told Todo Noticias TV: "Now another chapter opens.

"From the analysis of the state in which the submarine has been found, we will see how to proceed."

The discovery came barely a day after a ceremony was held at the Mar del Plata Naval Base to mark the one-year anniversary of the submarine's disappearance.