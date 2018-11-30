Archaeologists claim ancient ring provides proof of the existence of Pontius Pilate

Archaeologists are claiming that a 2,000-year-old ring uncovered in the West Bank 50 years ago may provide historical evidence for the existence of Pontius Pilate.

The copper alloy artefact was overlooked until recently when it was cleaned and examined – and found to bear the inscription “of Pilatus.”

Now researchers are suggesting it could refer to Roman Governor Pontius Pilate, who appears in the bible as the man responsible for ordering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Herodian

The ring was originally unearthed at a fortress named Herodian, which archaeologists believe was built by Herod – the Roman-appointed king of Judaea.

Thousands of artefacts were discovered at the site during excavations led by the archaeologist Gideon Foerster.

The ring was one of many found in Herod's burial tomb. The "of Pilatus" inscription surrounds a picture of a wine vessel.

The ring bears the inscription 'Of Pilatus'

Ring

A stamping ring would have represented status in the Roman cavalry.

“I don't know of any other Pilatus from the period and the ring shows he was a person of stature and wealth,” Professor Danny Schwartz told the Haaretz newspaper.

“You can see he had a natural link to the Herodion.

“Even for Herod it was more than just a tomb site with a palace. It was also a significant site of government. You can see the unusual significance this site had.”

Debate

However, not all of his colleagues are so sure.

There are those who argue that the ring is too plain and simple to have been the property of a Roman Prefect.

They claim it may have been used by his staff for official duties, noting that similar rings were generally the “property of soldiers, Herodian and Roman officials, and middle-income folk of all trades and occupations.”

‘Ecce Homo’ by Antonio Ciseri depicts Pontius Pilate presenting Jesus to the people of Jerusalem

Historical evidence

Either way the ring would point towards his existence.

Previous to this, the only historical evidence for his life and deeds came from the Pilate Stone discovered in 1961.

The stone dates from the same period Pilate is believed to have governed and was found in the coastal town of Caesarea – which had replaced Jerusalem as the administrative capital of the province of Judaea at the time.

Although the inscription on the tablet only partially remains, archaeologists believe it read: “To the Divine Augustus Tiberium. Pontius Pilate, Prefect of Judaea has dedicated this.”