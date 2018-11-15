Application for pub licence in Co Limerick rejected amid 'law and order' concerns

A company run by a Traveller couple has had its application for a pub licence in Rathkeale, Co Limerick rejected.

The Five Lamps Inn Public House Limited was looking to convert a premises on the town's Main Street into a pub, and brought its application before Limerick Circuit Civil Court today.

The company - whose primary director is 59-year-old Pat Kealy, with an address at Red Brick House, Fairhill, Rathkeale - had previously secured planning permission to carry out refurbishment works.

Gardaí had objected to the application - citing, among other issues, law and order concerns in Rathkeale.

During today's hearing, the County State Solicitor put it to Mr Kealy that he was the "patriarch of a family involved in a long-running feud" in Rathkeale.

Mr Kealy denied being personally involved in feuding, and said a number of local families had “shaken hands” and the feud was now over.

Photographed outside Limerick Circuit Civil Court (7/11/18) is Pat Kealy, (59), of Red Brick House, Fairhill, Rathkeale. Image: David Raleigh

However, Judge Eoin Garavan said gardaí were not convinced the feuding was over and feared “the feud could well manifest again”.

He added that he had “to be mindful to protect all of the community” including “Traveller” and “Settled” residents.

The judge said he felt granting the application would "upset" the fragility of the situation, which led to the application being refused.

Judge Garavan said he took “no pleasure” in refusing the application

Mr Kealy said he was “disappointed” with the outcome, adding: “I don’t feel great."

When asked to comment on Garda claims that some of his family had been involved in a feud in Rathkeale, he said: “That’s finished with a long time ago...finished...all over.”

A Garda source reiterated the State’s objections in the case were that there is an ongoing feud in Rathkeale allegedly involving members of Mr Kealy’s family; Mr Kealy’s complete lack of experience in the bar trade; an adequate amount of pubs in the area; and that Mr Kealy’s premises was not deemed by gardaí to be suitable as a public house.

“It has nothing whatsoever to do with [Mr Kealy] being a member of the Traveller community nor his ethnicity,” they added.

Reporting by David Raleigh