Apple unveils new iPhone and Apple Watch models

Updated 19:55

Apple has announced new iPhone and Apple Watch models at an event at its headquarters in California.

The tech giant will be releasing two new 'premium' iPhone models - dubbed the iPhone XS and XS Max.

The XS Max boasts a large 6.5 inch OLED display, while the smaller model will have a 5.8 inch screen.

The new phones mark a relatively minor 'S' upgrade from last year's iPhone models, although boast improved specs - such as faster Face ID recognition, a 12-megapixel camera and improved water resistance.

They'll also be available with a new 'gold' finish, which wasn't available for last year's premium iPhone X.

The phones will be available from September 21st, with prices starting from €1,179 (sim free).

A cheaper iPhone model will also be released, called the iPhone XR.

That phone boasts a 6.1 inch LCD display, an "all-screen glass and aluminum design" and a 12-megapixel camera.

It will also be available in six colours - white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red, and prices start from €879.

Apple confirmed the details of the new phones this evening after a number of leaks revealed most details of the new iPhones in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 4 is said to be "redesigned and re-engineered".

Picture by: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Press Association Images

As well as a larger display, the new watches focus on health features such as a new accelerometer, gyroscope and electrical heart rate sensor.

Irish customers will be able to order the new watches from Friday.

During the event, Apple also said that its centres around the world are now operating on 100% renewable energy.