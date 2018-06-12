Appeal to trace missing Galway man Thomas Kelly (61)

Galway gardaí are seeking the public's help to find 61-year-old Thomas Kelly.

He is missing from his home in Tuam, having been last seen at around 9.00am on Tuesday morning.

He is described as 6'0" in height, of heavy build with brown/grey hair and green/blue eyes.

It is unknown what Thomas was wearing when last seen.

It is believed that he may be driving his car - a black Toyota Landcruiser - registration number 98 G 1137.

Gardaí and his family are very concerned for his safety.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen Thomas, or have any information, to contact them in Tuam on (093)-70-840, The Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.