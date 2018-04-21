Appeal to trace missing Dublin man Michael Edmonds

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 63-year-old Michael Edmonds.

He is missing from Walkinstown in Dublin since April 11th.

Michael is described as being 5'11'' in height, of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of going missing.

However he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket.

He has access to a '03-D' registered silver Mitsubishi Galant.

Anyone who has seen Michael, or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Crumlin garda station on 01-6666-200 or any garda station.