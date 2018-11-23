Appeal to locate missing Dublin man Noel Caulfield

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 68-year-old man missing in Dublin.

Noel Caulfield was last seen leaving his home in Clonskeagh at approximately 7.00am on Thursday.

He is described as 5'10" in height, of medium build with blue eyes.

Gardaí and Noel's family are very concerned for his welfare.

They are asking anyone with information, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666-9200 or any Garda station.