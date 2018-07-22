Appeal to help find missing Dublin teenager Anastasia Iancova

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from north Dublin.

Anastasia Iancova was last seen when she left home in Balgriffin, Dublin 13 on Thursday evening at around 5.00pm.

She is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build, with long brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing in her lower lip.

When last seen she was wearing ripped black jeans and a short white top.

Anyone who has seen Anastasia, or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01-6664-200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.