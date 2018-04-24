Appeal over missing Cork woman Deirdre Aherne

Gardaí in Bishopstown, Co Cork are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Deirdre Aherne.

She was last seen on the evening of Monday April 23rd of April at around 5.00pm.

She is described as being 5' 3", of slim build with long brown, blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings, and a wine top.

Anyone who has seen Deirdre, or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Bishopstown garda station on (021)-462-4500 or any garda station.