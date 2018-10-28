Appeal over arson attack on house in Co Antrim

PSNI detectives are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house in Co Antrim.

The incident happened on Teeling Avenue in Dunmurry early on Sunday morning.

At around 5.30am, police received a report that a black bin had been placed at the rear door of the house and set alight.

The owner of the property was able to extinguish the fire.

However the property sustained smoke damage as a result.

Detectives are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCallum is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives.