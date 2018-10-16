Appeal for witnesses and information to west Dublin shooting

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting incident in west Dublin.

It happened at around 10.45pm on Sunday in Clondalkin when a 30-year-old man was shot at Chaplin's Terrace.

Two men were believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital - his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information, to contact the incident room at Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666-7700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

They are particularly anxious to hear from motorists, including taxi drivers, who have dash cams.