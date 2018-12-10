Appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Dublin city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing on Essex Quay in Dublin.



A man, aged in his late 20s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel for apparent stab wounds at around 4:40pm on Sunday.

He was taken to St James's Hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

They are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01-666-9000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.