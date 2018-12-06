Appeal for witnesses after shooting incident in Longford

There's an appeal for witnesses following a shooting incident in Longford earlier this week.

It happened at Ferriskill, Granard on Monday evening.

GSOC is investigating the circumstances of the incident, in which a Garda firearm was discharged.

The shooting left a man with minor injuries, and a dog is also believed to have died.

Gardaí are hoping people who were in the area or passing road users may have information that can help the inquiry.

Anyone with the information can contact Granard Garda Station on 043-668-7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.