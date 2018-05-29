Appeal for witnesses after man dies in Dublin crash

Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Dublin.

It happened on Conyngham Road in Dublin 8 at around 11.30am on Monday at the junction with Island Bridge Gate.

An 85-year-old man, the driver of one of the cars, was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the second car was also removed to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The scene was examined and the coroner was notified of the death.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out - the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham garda station at 01-666-9700.